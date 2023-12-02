(WWTI) – Always be nice to the person pouring drinks, today is Bartender Appreciation Day.

The bartender profession is quite old, it actually goes all the way back to ancient Greece and Rome to public drinking houses. In 15th century Europe your bartender was typically an Innkeeper who would produce their own liquor. Taverns or bars gained higher social status by being places for writers and professionals to conduct business; eventually in the 19th century bartending became one of the highest-paying jobs in America. One bartender Jerry Thomas actually earned more than the then-vice president of the US.

As the 19th century ended and the 20th began, prohibition came into full swing which outlawed the sale, consumption, production and transportation of alcohol within US borders. Illegal speakeasies started to pop up during this time and would be the place where new drinks and cocktails were mixed. When prohibition finally ended bars and cocktail lounges started popping up all over the US.

Today is the day to celebrate your bartender, be sure to show them some love and appreciation. Sir Edmund has six ways to keep your favorite bartenders happy.

Be open to surprises: Bartenders love to play around with ingredients, and cocktails are an experimental craft! Provided it isn’t too busy at the bar, they can go off-script and bring you something unexpected. Show up ready: Walk up to the bar with your order in mind, this allows your drinks to be prepared quickly and seamlessly, and it minimizes mistakes. Eye contact is key: While their hands are busy, bartenders will watch for the next customer. Keep an eye out so you can get their attention – it’s like a secret language. If you’re happy, let them know it: Show appreciation for the bartender’s crafting your drinks and the service that comes with it. Let them know the next time you go up to the bar and leave a tip when you can – it goes a long way. Ask questions: Bartenders love what they do, and they’re knowledgeable about their ingredients. This means if it’s not too busy, you could ask them a few questions about liquor choices and flavors. Not sure about an ingredient or want to try something new? Ask away. Be respectful, patient and kind: The bar is the bartender’s workspace – need a straw? Some water? A spare napkin? Feel free to ask.

Happy Bartender Appreciation Day!