(WWTI) – Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, warm up your voice because today is Go Caroling Day.

Christmas Caroling is believed to have started at the church of St. Francis of Assisi in 1223. St. Francis believed that it was merrier to sing songs full of joy and fun during the holidays and also started the live nativity scene.

Christmas caroling has been commonly referred to in classic media, such as in “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens or the film “It’s a Wonderful Life.” It is guaranteed that carolers will arrive, heralding a critical moment or be singing traditional songs for Christmas in the background.

In the 19th Century, After Queen Victoria’s marriage to Prince Albert, Christmas caroling became more popular than ever with the introduction of German traditions. Today, Caroling isn’t as popular; however, if you want to bring the tradition back you can find a list of some Classic Christmas carols on Altogether Christmas. Its the perfect day to go traipsing down the street singing. Just dress warmly and have fun, even if you’re off-tune.

Happy Go Caroling Day!