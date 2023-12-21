(WWTI) – Served up hot out of the deep-fryer, today is National French Fried Shrimp Day.

French fried shrimp is shrimp that has been deep-fried in fat, the same way thin strips of potatoes are deeply fried to make French fries. Humans have been eating shrimp since they have been on Earth; Ancient Romans and Greeks were known to enjoy shrimp, called Squilla, and other variations of crustaceans. The Greeks liked to cook large shrimp and wrap them in fig leaves, while the Romans roasted them and drizzled honey over the top, according to Marcus Gavius Apicius ancient cookbook from the 4th or 5th century AD.

Fried shrimp is thought to have first appeared on menus during the early 20th century but the breaded version did not gain popularity until after World World II ended. This is due to frozen pre-cooked shrimp entering the market and showing up in grocery stores. Today, the shrimp’s popularity has grown and is the average American’s favorite seafood; with more than 650 million pounds of shrimp being harvested by the United States per year and another 200 million pounds imported.

Food has the recipe for French Fried Shrimp:

Ingredients:

1 cup sifted all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 slightly beaten egg

1 cup ice water

2 tablespoons salad oil

2 lbs shrimp (fresh or frozen in shells)

Directions:

Peel and devein the shrimp as desired (you may wish to remove the last section and tail portion, but many folks leave it intact for frying). Combine the first 6 ingredients and whisk until smooth. Dry the shrimp, dip them into the batter, and fry in oil until golden. Drain on a paper towel.

Happy National French Fried Shrimp Day!