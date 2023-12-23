(WWTI) –Today’s the day to watch those feel-good classics, today is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day.

The very first Christmas movie was made in 1898 titled “Santa Claus” and was directed by George Albert Smith, the silent film was just over a minute long. It also stands as the first time Santa Claus was on the screen and featured two children eagerly waiting for Santa to leave presents.

Holiday classics such as adaptations based on Charles Dickinson’s “A Christmas Carol” or “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the vast array of holiday stop motion animations are usually on everyone’s holiday viewing lists. A Christmas movie that might not make it on there is the 1972 spooky Christmas movie “Silent Night” which was the first Christmas horror movie.

Everybody has a favorite Christmas movie, some people go more traditional and some are a little more out there. Some movies might not even be Christmas movies but take place on Christmas like “Gremlins” or “Die Hard.” Some people just love Hallmark romantic comedy Christmas movies. For some the spooky “Nightmare Before Christmas” is still a fan favorite; no matter what you choose to watch this holiday season make sure to watch them all day long, curled up with some hot cocoa and a blanket.

Rotten Tomatoes has the list of the top 100 best Christmas movies of all time, see if your favorite made the list.

Happy National Christmas Movie Marathon Day!