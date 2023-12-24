(WWTI) – It’s Christmas Eve, time to bust out the eggnog because today is also National Eggnog Day.

Eggnog is a creamy Dairy beverage and is made by mixing cream, milk, sugar and whipped eggs leaving a frothy texture and –if you’re over the age of 21– alcohol can be added. Eggnog’s origin is under review, some claim it started in medieval Europe and was made using piping hot milk. Others say that eggnog comes from “nog” which was a strong beer brewed in East Anglia, England. It is also possible that eggnog was a spinoff made from curdled milk mixed with wine for medicinal purposes. It seems the experts aren’t quite sure.

The first-time eggnog was ever in print was in 1788 and referred to a man enjoying a glass of eggnog. Today eggnog can be bought right off the store shelves, or you can make it at home. It’s deliciously creamy and a staple of the holiday season.

Tastes Better from Scratch has the recipe for Homemade Eggnog:

Ingredients:

6 large egg yolks

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

pinch of salt

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

ground cinnamon, for topping

alcohol optional, see note

Directions:

Whisk the egg yolks and sugar together in a medium bowl until light and creamy. In a saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the cream, milk, nutmeg and salt. Stir often until mixture reaches a bare simmer. Add a big spoonful of the hot milk to the egg mixture, whisking vigorously. Repeat, adding a big spoonful at a time, to temper the eggs. Once most of the hot milk has been added to the eggs, pour the mixture back into the saucepan on the stove. Whisk constantly for just a few minutes, until the mixture is just slightly thickened (or until it reaches about 160 degrees F on a thermometer). It will thicken more as it cools. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla, and alcohol*, if using. Pour the eggnog through a fine mesh strainer into a pitcher or other container and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until chilled. It will thicken as it cools. If you want a thinner, completely smooth consistency, you can add the entire mixture to a blender with 1 or 2 tablespoons of milk and blend until smooth. Serve with a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg, and fresh whipped cream, if desired. Store homemade eggnog in the fridge for up to one week.

Happy National Eggnog Day!