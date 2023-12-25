(WWTI) – Merry Christmas!

Today is Christmas which is the day Christians attribute to the birth of Jesus Christ. While the New Testament never officially names the date of Jesus’s birth, Sextus Julius Africanus, the first Christian historian, names December 25 as Jesus’s birthday in 221 AD.

December 25 may have been chosen for a few separate reasons. For one it aligns closely with the winter solstice meaning the son of God’s birth aligns with the “rebirth of the Sun.” Another reason they may have chosen December 25 is that 9 months earlier Mary would have conceived around the Spring Equinox.

While today we celebrate Jesus’s birthday on December 25, at one point it was celebrated on January 6, as Jesus’s baptismal date although it was only a minor holiday by the 9th century. Christmas traditions that we might recognize today didn’t start popping up until around the Middle Ages. However, it wasn’t until June 26, 1870, that Christmas became an official US holiday.

None of that really matters though, today’s the day to spend time with your family and friends and let them know how much they mean to you. So be present today, open presents, smile and put down your phone and participate; it’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

Sit back, relax and enjoy this Yule Log video from YouTube.

Merry Christmas!