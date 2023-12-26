(WWTI) – Well Christmas is over now… you can start eating the candy canes off the tree, today is National Candy Cane Day.

The red and white peppermint candies started in 1670 at Cologne Cathedral in Germany where the choirmaster handed out candy canes to the young singers to keep them quiet during the long Living Creche ceremony. They didn’t make it onto the tree though until 1847 when a German Swedish immigrant from Ohio first put them on the tree. Finally, candy canes became widely available in the 1950s when Gregor Keller, a Catholic priest, invented a machine that mechanically produced candy canes.

Today candy canes come in all sorts of flavors and they certainly hang beautifully on the Christmas tree. However, no matter how nice they look on the tree, they are so much nicer to eat.

Check out these Candy Cane theme recipes from Taste of Home:

Chocolate Candy Cane Martinis:

Ingredients:

3 cups half-and-half cream

12 ounces cake-flavored vodka

12 ounces of chocolate liqueur

6 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 cups heavy whipping cream

6 candy canes (regular size), finely crushed

3/4 cup white baking chips

1-1/2 teaspoons shortening

Directions:

In a pitcher, combine cream, vodka and liqueur. Refrigerate until serving. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Gradually beat in cream until stiff peaks form. Fold in 3 tablespoons crushed candies; pour remaining candies onto a small plate. Refrigerate whipped cream mixture until serving. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt chips and shortening; stir until smooth. Spread onto a small plate. Spin rims of 12 cocktail glasses into melted chip mixture, then into crushed candies. Pour vodka mixture into prepared glasses; dollop with whipped cream mixture. If desired, garnish with additional candy canes.

Peppermint Cheesecake

Ingredients:

25 Oreo cookies, finely crushed (about 2-1/2 cups)

1/3 cup butter, melted

5 packages (8 ounces each) of cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 package (10 ounces) Andes creme de menthe baking chips or 2 packages (4.67 ounces each) mint Andes candies, chopped

Topping:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed (4-1/2 cups)

Crushed candy canes and chocolate shavings, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325°. Place a greased 9-in. springform pan on a double thickness of heavy-duty foil (about 18 in. square). Securely wrap foil around the pan. In a small bowl, combine cookie crumbs and butter. Press onto the bottom and 1 in. up the side of the prepared pan. Place the pan on a baking sheet. Bake until set, 12-14 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in sour cream, flour and extracts. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Fold in chips. Pour into crust. (Pan will be full.) Place the springform pan in a large baking pan; add 1 in. hot water to a larger pan. Bake at 325° until the center is just set and the top appears dull, 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours. Remove the springform pan from the water bath. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen; cool for 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight. Remove the side of the pan. For the topping, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Stir one-fourth of the whipped topping into the mixture, fold in the remaining whipped topping. Spread or pipe onto cheesecake. Garnish with crushed candy canes and shaved chocolate if desired.

Happy National Candy Cane Day!