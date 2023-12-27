(WWTI) – You’ll need some paper and a pair of scissors, today is Make Cut-Out Snowflakes Day.

The holiday is over, but the kids are at home with nothing to do, making cut-out snowflakes is the best activity. It is a fairly easy activity for all age groups and while the younger kids might make a few simple designs as you get older, and your hand-eye coordination is better, you can make some truly stunning paper snowflakes. Unsurprisingly, making paper snowflakes is not an old activity; however, its inspiration comes from around the 17th century. The Japanese art of paper-folding, Origami, and later the art of cutting into folded paper, Kirigami, both serve as inspiration for this recent tradition.

If you are looking to step up your game of making paper snowflakes, then Delineate Your Dwelling has just the right project for you:

Supplies:

Brown Paper Lunch Bags – 7 to 9 per snowflake

Hot Glue, You can also use Elmer’s glue or even glue sticks, although I think hot glue works best and fastest.

Scissors

String or Twine

Command Hooks

Pinking Shears (optional)

Hole Punch (optional)

Pencil (optional)

Directions:

Be sure to choose sturdy, medium-sized paper lunch bags that can hold their shape well. When making paper bag stars, start by placing your first paper bag with the flap facing down on a flat surface. Apply hot glue to your bag in a “T” pattern. Place your next paper bag on top with the flap facing down and repeat this “T” pattern until you have seven to nine bags glued together. The exact number of bags used is a visual preference. 7 paper bags make for a tighter holiday star and 9 bags give a fuller look. Using a pencil draw an arrow point at the opening side of your bags. Then draw on the sides of your bags, the embellishment cuts you want to make. It’s reminiscent of a DIY snowflake, the more intricate your cuts, the more intricate when you open the bag starts up. Once your cuts are made, open the bags to create this beautiful star shape! You will need to hot glue the two end bags together and then your star is complete.

Happy Make Cut-Out Snowflakes Day!