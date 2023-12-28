(WWTI) – From 5 Card Stud to Go Fish the possibilities are endless, today is Card Playing Day.

Playing cards are older than you think, the first decks were printed on paper in the 1300s Europe… officially. Unofficially though, cards may have been around since the 9th century in China and although there is some evidence its not confirmed. Heading back to Europe and the first official reference to playing cards was found in a Latin manuscript from 1377, written by a German monk in a Swiss monastery.

These early decks were different from today’s decks, while some did have 52 cards, the German deck contained 48 cards and Spain’s deck contained only 40 cards. The four suits were also different:

Italy: swords, clubs, cups and coins;

Egyptian: cups, coins, swords and polo sticks;

Switzerland: acorns, flowers, shields and bells; and

Germany: acorns, leaves, hearts and bells.

It wasn’t until 15th century France that the suits were hearts, spades, diamonds and clubs and they officially divided the deck into red and black cards.

The Ace of Spades owes its intricacy to English tax law though. England passed a tax saying that cards could not leave the factory until they had proof that the required tax on playing cards had been paid, which led to a stamp being placed on the card – probably because it was at the top. Later in 1828, to prevent tax evasion, the Ace of Spades had to be purchased from the Commissioners for Stamp Duties, and it had to be specially printed along with the manufacturer’s name and the amount of duty paid. As time went on and decks were printed together, the elaborate designs on the Ace of Spades continued and can be seen today on most decks.

While there’s no doubt you probably know the rules to your favorite card game, if you’re looking to shake things up and try a new game Bicycle Cards’s website has the rules for games that will keep the whole family entertained for days.

Happy Card Playing Day!