(WWTI) – Take some time to enjoy the beautiful sounds of an underappreciated instrument, today is International Cello Day.

Today’s holiday celebrates the birthday of Pablos Casals, who is one of the most well-known musicians and composers of all time. Today is Casals’ birthday, he was born in El Vendrell, Catalonia 147 years ago. He learned to play the violin, piano and flute at the age of four and he learned the Cello after he entered the Municipal School of Music in Barcelona. Fritz Kreisler, a violinist and composer, named Casals:

“The greatest musician ever to draw bow” Fritz Kreisler, a violinist and composer

Casals performed for both Queen Victoria and President John F Kennedy. he is known as a legend in the music industry and is best remembered and acknowledged for his recordings of the ‘Bach Cello Suite,’ which he rediscovered in 1936. The suites had been previously dismissed as technical exercises by many, until his rediscovery. You can listen to the Six Cello Suites performed by him, on YouTube.

Casals unfortunately passed away in 1973; however, his memory lives on in museums, festivals and auditoriums in Catalonia, France, Germany, the United States, Puerto Rico and Japan, along with today’s holiday dedicated to him and his work.

Happy International Cello Day!