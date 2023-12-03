(WWTI) – Today is International Day of Persons with Disabilities, so show some respect and kindness today.

Today highlights the challenges faced by people living with disabilities. It’s probably the only marginalized group that anyone could join at any minute. Franklin D Roosevelt became the first president of the United States with a disability in 1933; he advocated for the rights of people with disabilities throughout his presidency.

The first official Paralympic Games were hosted in 1960, with the word “paralympic” being chosen as a combination of two words; “para” meaning beside or alongside and “Olympic.”

In 1977 the Rehabilitation Act was passed to protect the Civil Rights of people living with disabilities. You can learn more about disability rights laws on the US Department of Justice Civil Rights Division’s Website. You can also learn more about people living with disabilities and those who work to assist them in the North country in one of our previous articles; Disabilities: What you should know.

Happy International Day of Persons with Disabilities!