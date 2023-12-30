(WWTI) – A delicious and crispy pork product, today is National Bacon Day.

The consumption of pork goes back to when pigs were first domesticated around 4900 BC in China, where they would preserve pork bellies with salt. An early form of bacon could be found around 1500 BC in ancient Rome and Greece where pork shoulder was broiled with dried figs then browned and served with wine. By the time the 17th century rolled around the word bacon was officially used to refer to the salted and smoked pork belly we eat today.

Bacon is a huge industry in the United States, the first large-scale bacon-curing business was started in the 1770s by a man named John Harris. Since then, bacon has found its way into most American food. Today having bacon on your fast-food sandwich is commonplace; however, it didn’t start until Hardee’s did it first in 1980.

Delish has the recipe for Chicken Bacon Ranch Bubble-Up Bake:

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

6 slices bacon

6 tbsp. butter

6 tbsp. all-purpose flour

3 cups whole milk

3 cups shredded cheddar

2 large heads of broccoli, cut into small florets

3 cups shredded chicken

1 can — 16.3-oz. — refrigerated biscuits

2 tsp. ranch seasoning mix

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9″-x-13″ baking dish with cooking spray. In a large skillet, cook bacon until crispy, about 8 minutes, then drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Wipe skillet clean. In the same skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and cook until bubbly, about 1 minute. Gradually stir in milk and bring to a simmer. Cook until thickened, about 2 minutes. Whisk in cheese and cook until melted 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper and stir in broccoli. Remove from heat. Spread the broccoli mixture into the bottom of the baking dish, then top with chicken. Cut each biscuit into eighths and scatter on top of the chicken. Chop bacon into small pieces and scatter on top of biscuits, then sprinkle with ranch seasoning. Bake until biscuits are golden and cooked through about 25 minutes.

Happy National Bacon Day!