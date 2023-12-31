(WWTI) – Raise a glass and bring in the New Year, today is National Champagne Day.

So, here’s the thing, it’s not real champagne unless it comes from the northeastern Countryside in Champagne, France. It is an entirely French product which means at some point the French aristocracy popularized it amongst themselves, this occurred in the court of Philippe II in 1715.

Champagne is synonymous with New Year’s Eve and raising a glass to the year gone by and hope for the future. You might hear your friends and family with a glass-raised high singing Auld Lang Syne. So, pop open a bottle and bring in the New Year in style.

Café Delights has the recipe for Creamy Champagne Chicken:

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 skinless and boneless chicken breast fillets, halved horizontally to make four fillets

Salt, to season

14 ounces sliced mushrooms

2 teaspoons butter

1 large shallot, finely chopped

1/2 cup champagne

2/3 cup milk

1 teaspoon of cornstarch

Fresh chopped parsley, to garnish

Directions:

Heat the olive oil in a skillet of pan over medium heat. Season each chicken filet with a pinch of salt. Sear chicken on both sides, for about 3-5 minutes each side (depending on thickness), until golden all over. Transfer chicken to a plate. Fry the mushrooms in the butter and fry for a further 3-5 minutes, or until just beginning to soften. Transfer to the same plate as the chicken. Cover and keep warm. Add the shallot into the pan and cook for 4 minutes, while occasionally stirring. Pour in the champagne; stir well, while scraping any food bits from the bottom of the pan for added flavor. Season with salt and pepper and allow to simmer for about 10 minutes. Add milk (or cream) and simmer for 2-3 minutes. If using milk: mix the cornstarch with a tablespoon of water; pour into the center of the pan and mix throughout the sauce until slightly thickened. Add the chicken and mushrooms into the sauce along with any cooking juices. Coat in the creamy sauce. Sprinkle with parsley and serve!

Happy National Champagne Day!