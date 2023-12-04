(WWTI) – This list of names says whether you’ve been naughty or nice and Santa must always check it twice, today is Santa’s List Day.

Most people know that the Santa Claus you know and love is based on Saint Nicholas who lived during the third century and was known as the protector of children and sailors. Santa Claus’ name is derived from the Dutch pronunciation for Saint Nicholas, ‘Sinterklaas.’

Santa Claus is of course everywhere this time of year and everyone knows what he looks like because of a poem from 1822. “Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Clement Mark Moore describes Jolly Old Saint Nicholas with a red suit covered in soot and bright rosy cheeks.

You can check out whether or not you’re on the naughty or nice list by visiting the North Pole Government’s Department of Christmas Affairs Website and if you’re on the naughty list you can even get your status reviewed.

Happy Santa’s List Day!