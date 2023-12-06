(WWTI) – Today’s special holiday comes from a book. Today is Mitten Tree Day.

“The Mitten Tree.” by Candace Christiansen is the basis for this holiday. This lovely story is about a woman who misses her children, who are all grown up. She then notices children waiting at a bus stop not able to play in snow because they don’t have any mittens. She then goes home and knits a bunch of mittens and hangs them on a tree so that the children can play in the snow.

Although today is based off the book, it remains a fun school –or at home– activity to make paper mittens to hang on the tree. For those who are adults, you can make or buy mittens and hang them outside on the tree so that someone who might need them can stay warm.

You can listen to The Mitten Tree being read by Grandma Presents on YouTube.

You can learn how to knit Mittens here just like the woman in the book.

Happy Mitten Tree Day!