(WWTI) –It’s literally a cloud of sugar today’s delicious holiday is National Cotton Candy Day.

Cotton candy, a dentist’s worst nightmare, was surprisingly invented by a dentist in 1897. Dentist William Morrison and confectioner John C. Wharton invented machine-spun cotton candy. However, it wasn’t until 7 years later that the machine spun cotton candy was finally introduced to audiences at the World’s Fair in St Louis under the name ‘fairy floss.’

Today cotton candy is synonymous with Fairgrounds and the most wonderful of childhood memories.

You can learn how to make your own cotton candy courtesy of Candy Club:

Prepare your workstation:

You’ll be spinning the sugar on parchment paper, so clear some space on a counter or table. You may want to lay down plastic wrap or newspaper underneath the parchment paper to prevent messes with the hot, sticky sugar.

Combine ingredients and heat to 320 degrees:

Mix the sugar, corn syrup, water and salt in a large heavy-bottomed pot, then stir over medium-high heat until all the sugar is melted. Use the thermometer to make sure the mixture has reached 320 degrees.

Transfer sugar mixture into a large heat-safe bowl:

This will keep the sugar from continuing to cook and burn.

Spin the cotton candy – and work quickly:

Dip the tines of your whisk into the mixture, then quickly drizzle the thinning sugar strands back and forth across the parchment paper until you have a sizeable “nest” of candy strands. The sugar will start to thicken after about 10 minutes but can be microwaved to return it to the right consistency. From here, you can either eat the cotton candy in clumps or spin it onto lollipops or popsicle sticks.

Serve and enjoy:

Depending on the cotton candy recipe you use, your cotton candy can be eaten from sticks or cones, on ice cream or other desserts, or even by hand.

Bitz’n’Giggles has the recipe for Cotton Candy Fudge:

Ingredients:

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup butter

12 ounces white chocolate or vanilla chips

7-ounce jar of marshmallow creme

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 1/2 teaspoons cotton candy flavoring

Pink food coloring (I used McCormick NEON food color)

Directions:

Line a 13×9-inch pan with foil and spray with nonstick spray. Combine sugar, butter, heavy cream and butter in a saucepan, cooking and stirring over low heat until the sugar is dissolved. Once the sugar is dissolved, bring the contents to a boil while stirring for about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and mix in the marshmallow creme and vanilla chips until all of the chips are melted. Pour 3/4 of the mixture into the foil-lined pan. Add the cotton candy flavoring to the saucepan and stir until combined. Drop or drizzle spoonfuls of the cotton candy mixture over the mixture already in the pan. Add 2-3 drops of the pink food coloring in various areas on top of the fudge in the pan and then cut through the fudge with a butter knife to make the swirls. Cover and allow to set in the refrigerator. Remove the fudge from the pan by picking it up with the foil and then cutting it into squares.

Happy National Cotton Candy Day!