(WWTI) – It’s another day to indulge your sweet tooth, today is National Brownie Day.

According to Legend, the creation of brownies comes from the Palmer House Hotel in 1893. Bertha Palmer, wife of the hotel owner, ask the pastry chef for a cake like dessert that was small enough to be included in boxed lunches. The original brownie had walnuts and an apricot glaze and is still served at the hotel with the same recipe today.

The name brownie was given to dessert in 1893 and sometime afterwards recipes for this dessert started appearing in cookbooks. Today people love brownies, they get packed in lunches and are made for special events.

Sally’s Baking Addiction has the recipe for Seriously Fudgy Homemade Brownies, so indulge your sweet tooth today:

Ingredients:

3/4 cup unsalted butter

one 4 ounce semi-sweet chocolate bar, coarsely chopped*

2 cups granulated sugar*

3 large eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup unsweetened natural or dutch-process cocoa powder*

1 cup all-purpose flour; spoon and leveled

1 teaspoon salt

optional: 1 and 1/4 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 9×13 inch pan or line with aluminum foil or parchment paper, leaving an overhang on the sides to lift the finished brownies out–makes cutting easier. Set aside. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the butter and 2 ounces of chopped chocolate. Melt in 30 second increments, whisking after each, until completely smooth. Whisk in the sugar until completely combined, then whisk in the eggs and vanilla. The batter will be light brown and a little dull looking. Add the cocoa powder, flour, salt, remaining 2 ounces of chopped chocolate and the chocolate chips. Fold it all together with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon. Batter will be very thick. Spread evenly into prepared pan. (See note about how to tell if brownies are done in the post above.) Bake for 30 minutes, then test the brownies with a toothpick. Insert it into the center of the pan. If it comes out with wet batter, the brownies are not done. If there are only a few moist crumbs, the brownies are done. Keep checking every 2 minutes until you have moist crumbs. My brownies take 31-32 minutes. Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool completely in the pan before cutting into squares. Cover and store leftover brownies at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Happy National Brownie Day!