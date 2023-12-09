(WWTI) – It’s about time to send them out, today is Christmas Card Day.

Annual Christmas cards are a popular and time-honored tradition, for many families. You can wish friends and families a yuletide greeting and give them a summary of family events that happened over the year. While Christmas cards can be mandatory for many families the tradition doesn’t go back as far as you may think.

The concept of the Christmas card was created in 1843 by Sir Henry Cole, a member of the British civil service, and his artist friend, John Horsley, to encourage more people to use the new British postal system. By the 1860s, sending Christmas cards in England became common in part to the rise of the printing press.

In the US, the practice of sending Christmas cards didn’t truly become popular until the early 20th century when the Hall Brothers opened Hallmark. This is of course after German printer Louis Prang started mass-producing cards in 1875 making them more affordable.

Today Christmas cards are an important holiday tradition whether or not you buy them or make them yourself. Good Housekeeping has a list of 55 homemade Christmas card ideas to make your cards stand out.

Happy Christmas Card Day!