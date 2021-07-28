DEC accepting applications for sponsored pheasant hunts

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting applications for sponsored pheasant hunts.

State sponsored pheasant hunts are free, non-competitive events that are organized by a group, club, individual, or organization to benefit youth, women, first time hunters, veterans, and people with disabilities.

“Sponsored pheasant hunts are also an opportunity for experienced hunters to share their knowledge with the next generation, strengthening New York’s hunting culture and traditions.” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

In addition to the pheasants that are ready for fall stocking throughout New York State, DEC’s Reynolds Game Farm in Ithaca raises 2,000 pheasants each year for sponsored hunts.

Program requirements and applications are available on the DEC’s website and applications must be received by Reynolds Game Farm no later than September 1, 2021. Successful applicants will be notified via phone. If an application is approved, sponsors are required to arrange with the Reynolds Game Farm to set up a delivery time, date, and location.