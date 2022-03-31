ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New regulations in New York will aim to further reduce waste.

On March 31, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos confirmed the finalizations of two regulations that will help reduce waste going into landfills, specifically electronic and foam packaging waste.

According to Commissioner Seggos, the regulations will allow for easier electronic waste recycling and further restrict the use of Polystyrene products in New York State.

Specifically, the regulation regarding e-waste will repeal and replaces the existing regulations for Recycling Emblems, develop new regulations for mercury-added consumer product labeling and develops new regulations for the existing Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act.

Regarding foam waste, new regulations added a new part to the previously adopted Expanded Polystyrene Foam Container and Loose Fill Packaging Ban that began on January 1, 2022.

This part provides clarification regarding the ban, established prohibitions related to its sale, offering for sale and distribution, explains the financial hardship waive process and provides costs comparisons for alternative packaging.

“New York was among the first states to ban foam take-out containers and packing peanuts because we’ve seen the direct impacts of litter in neighborhoods across the state and the ongoing, long-term damage created by microplastics on our environment,” Commissioner Seggos said in a press release. “The enactment of this common-sense regulation and the new requirements for electronic waste builds upon New York State’s nation-leading efforts to reduce landfill waste and promote recycling.”

The full text for new regulations regarding electronic waste and foam products ban can be found on the DEC’s website.