LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is advising equestrians to stay on the designated Otter Creek Horse Trails to help prevent damage to state lands.

The Otter Creek Horse Trails, located in both the Independence River Wild Forest Unit of the Adirondack Forest Preserve and on the Independence River and Otter Creek State Forest on the western border of the Adirondack Park in Lewis County, include nearly 65 miles of interlocking trails for equestrian use.

Officials are encouraging riders to stay on trails marked with DEC trail marker discs. The Otter Creek Trails pass through several ecologically sensitive areas and designated trails are designed to minimize impacts to the environment.

Horses travelling off-trail may cause erosion, trample vegetation, fragment habitat and/or introduce invasive species, according to DEC. After just a few passes, user-created trails become visible, increasing the likelihood of other users riding off-trail. Undesignated trails are often called “informal” or “social” trails.

It is illegal to clear trails on state land that are not designated by DEC. This includes cutting trees and vegetation. The process DEC follows when designating a trail includes proposal in a management plan, review under the State Environmental Quality Review Act and a public comment period.

DEC officials say that clearing or maintaining of informal trails circumvents this process and the environmental protections it provides.