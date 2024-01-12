ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite the recent snowfall, areas of New York have yet to experience many days with frigid temperatures this winter. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, that trend may continue through January, as temperatures are expected to remain above average.

“Winter in New York provides outdoor adventurers with some of the very best opportunities to enjoy New York’s natural resources,” said Basil Seggos, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. “While 2023 was the warmest year on record and the start of the current winter season has been fairly mild, as temperatures drop, conditions are improving for activities like ice fishing. However, even as it gets colder, wintertime anglers need to exercise extreme caution and always put safety first when heading out onto the ice for fishing.”

Ice anglers are advised to check the thickness of ice and be cautious of areas of moving water or locations where bubblers may be installed. At least four inches of solid, clear ice is considered safe. Anglers can use an auger or spud bar to check.

For safety purposes, the DEC encourages anglers to go with friends or family members. All anglers must possess a valid fishing license. Licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

There is a free freshwater fishing weekend held on February 17 and 18. Free fishing weekends are ideal for experienced anglers to introduce fishing to others. Those new to ice fishing can find helpful information in the DEC’s I FISH NY Beginners Guide to Freshwater Fishing.

The DEC also urges anglers to help protect New York’s waters from invasive species and the spread of fish diseases while using baitfish. Anglers can take the following steps: