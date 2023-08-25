LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has advised that the Lewis County-based Croghan Tract Conservation Easement Main Haul Road in Watson’s East Triangle Wild Forest is temporarily closed to public.

This is due to the road being washed out because of a recent rain event. This news was made public in a DEC bulletin that was released on Friday, August 25.

The closure also impacts access to portions of Pepperbox Wilderness Area in Herkimer County accessed through the easement property. The property remains open for public use, but visitors will need to park prior to the gate.

The DEC also advises that trails are still very wet and muddy. Muddy conditions on steep slopes can be unstable and slippery. The consistent wet weather has made rocks, boulders, and roots extremely slippery. Hikers should use caution on wet trails.