DEC and Thousand Islands Land Trust announce protection of over 182 acres on St. Lawrence River

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Thousand Islands Land Trust announced the protection of five parcels of land.

As part of the New York State Water Quality Improvement Project, over 182 acres of significant watershed lands in the Town of Clayton will be protected by the DEC and TILT. This will aim to protect the surface water quality of the St. Lawrence River.

As the St. Lawrence River is a drinking water source for many communities in the region and as development and agricultural expansion continue, the DEC shared that the susceptibility for water contamination grows.

TILT President Greg McLean commented on Monday’s announcement.

“We’re grateful that the Environmental Protection Fund and the Water Quality Improvement Program are available to help protect the clean water and open space that we all enjoy,” said McLean. “By conserving these properties, TILT ensures that they remain in their natural state in perpetuity.”

TILT is focusing conservation efforts under the project to help preserve the River’s Grindstone and Picton islands. The announcement on Monday applies to the recent acquirement of five parcels that contain natural vegetated shoreline buffers and coastal marsh habitats, as well as a $555,571 WQIP grant from the DEC.

Details regarding the five parcels are included below: