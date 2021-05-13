DEC announces dates for 2021-2022 waterfowl hunting season

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Dates have been confirmed for this year’s waterfowl hunting season in New York State.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the dates for duck and Canada goose hunting seasons, as well as youth and military hunting opportunities.

The DEC confirmed that changes compared to the previous season include that licensed adult hunters serving as a mentor to a junior hunter are prohibited from carrying a firearm, longbow or crossbow.

The 2021-2022 duck hunting season will follow the zoning process implemented in 2019 by the DEC and Cornell University, splitting the season dates into four main zones. This process incorporates input through surveys and utilizes recent duck migration and abundance trends.

However, duck hunting season begins with designated youth and military hunts. Dates for both hunts are listed below:

Youth hunt: Western zone: October 2 to October 3 Northeastern zone: September 18 to September 19 Lake Champlain zone: September 25 to September 26 Southeastern Zone: September 25 to September 26 Long Island Zone: November 6 to November 7

Military hunt: Western zone: November 11 to November 13 Northeastern zone: September 18 to September 19 Lake Champlain zone: To be announced Southeastern zone: October 19 to October 10 Long Island zone: November 13 to November 14



Official duck season dates in each zones are as follows:

Northeastern zone: October 2 through October 24 and October 30 through December 5

Southeastern zone: October 16 through November 28 and December 4 through December 19

Western zone: October 16 through November 7 and November 27 through January 4

Long Island zone: November 20 through November 28 and December 11 through January 30.

The DEC added that it intends to reassess these zones after the 2023-2024 hunting season.

Additionally, Canada Goose seasons will follow a more complex schedule due to the number of zones, varies bag limits and season lengths. These seasons were designed using scientific data to maximize opportunities and protect migratory populations.

Below is a chart of the 2021-2022 Canada Goose seasons:

Map: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

According to the DEC, season lengths and bag limits in New York State are developed in collaboration between the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Atlantic Flyway Council.

For all other webless migratory game birds hunting 2021-22 seasons, there have been no changes to season dates or bag limits.