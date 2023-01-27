NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is offering licensed guide exams online this year.

DEC is offering exams for guiding in:

camping,

fishing,

hiking,

hunting,

whitewater rafting,

canoeing,

kayaking,

rock climbing, and

ice climbing.

Guides must be at least 18 years old. Applicants do not have to be New York State residents to receive a license, according to DEC.

License guide exams are being offered on:

February 3: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Registration must be received by Feb. 1;

March 11: In-person exams will be offered at the New York State Outdoor Guides Association winter rendezvous meeting. Registration must be received by March 4;

March 31: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Registration must be received by March 29;

May 12: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Registration must be received by May 10, 2023;

June 23: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Registration must be received by June 21;

July 7: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Registration must be received by July 5, 2023;

September 15, 2023: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Registration must be received by Sept. 13; and

October 13: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Registration must be received by Oct. 11, 2023.



“Licensed guides play a crucial role in safely introducing New Yorkers to the many natural treasures around them,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “I encourage outdoor enthusiasts who want to pass on their knowledge to others to take the exam and grow their environmental stewardship.”

Further details and registration instructions are available on DEC’s website.