WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Conservation has announced a second round of grant funding through the State’s Community Forest Conservation Grant Program on Tuesday, July 25.

DEC commissioner Basil Seggos made the announcement via a press release on July 25. Municipalities can use this funding to purchase land or conservation easements to create new or expand existing community forests and protect land from development.

“Local forests provide benefits to communities including clean air, clean water, wildlife habitat, and climate resilience. New York’s Community Forest Conservation Grants are essential in helping municipalities conserve these vital forest ecosystems.” Basil Seggos, DEC Comissioner

Grant awards ranging from $50,000 to $300,000 are available for reimbursing the costs to acquire land, including the purchase price, appraisal, survey and boundary marking, title search, recording fees, and attorney fees.

A 10 percent match is required. Acquired properties must be 10 or more contiguous acres, have forests on at least 75 percent of the property, be accessible to the public, and provide public benefits such as recreational opportunities, flood mitigation, wildlife habitat, clean water, and forest products.

For more information about the grant program and how to apply, visit DEC’s website.