DEC announces southern zone ‘Holiday Deer Hunt’ for December 2021

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A new deer hunting opportunity for New York State hunters will take place between Christmas and New Years Day.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on Wednesday the adoption of a new regulation to establish a “Holiday Deer Hunt.”

According to Commissioner Seggos, the new regulation will extend the late bow and muzzleloader hunting seasons for deer in the Southern Zone from December 26 to January 1.

The DEC added that this program is only for the Southern Zone, as in the Northern Zone, deer may already be moving to wintering areas by late December.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to capitalize on the growing interest in hunting, we’re excited to announce that beginning this December, the Holiday Deer Hunt will provide new opportunities for New Yorkers and visiting hunters to venture afield during a time when families and friends are gathered together for the holidays and students are home on school break,” said Commissioner Seggos. “The extended season is also a great time for younger hunters to go afield with experienced mentors and nurture their knowledge and skills as responsible members of the hunting community.”

In September of 2020, the DEC requested public comment on the proposal to hold a holiday hunt. The DEC reported that it received over three thousad commets on the proposal, and after careful consideration, advanced the proposal for adoption.

The DEC confirmed that they plan to adaptively manage the new program and asses potential impacts to other recreational activities or localized deer herd. However, biologists anticipate that the program will not have significant effects on deer harvest or local deer populations.

Hunters must purchase a bowhunting or muzzleloading privilege to participate in the late bow or muzzleloader seasons.

The New York State “Holiday Deer Hunt” will begin on December 26, 2021.