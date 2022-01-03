NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Monday that the annual Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery spring seedling sale.

The sale is open to the public and will last until May 13. During the sale the nursery offers low-cost, New York-grown tree and shrub species for sale to encourage conservation plantings and foster the next generation of forests.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the sale will benefit forestation efforts across the state.

“The DEC tree nursery in Saratoga grows stock on-site from local seed sources, creating seedlings well-suited to New York’s climate,” Seggos said. “Widely used for reforestation and conservation efforts across the state, these seedlings fulfill a vital niche in the conservation of our natural resources.”

There are more than 50 conifer and hardwood species available in bundles of 25 or more, plus several mixed-species packets for those looking for a variety. Seedlings are a minimum of five inches tall and one to three years old depending on the species.

Those interested in purchasing any of the seedlings can buy them on the DEC website. According to the DEC, some species sell out early, so residents are recommended to place orders by phone for the most up-to-date availability information.