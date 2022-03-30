ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has released a draft of the plan for the St. Lawrence Rock Ridge.

According to the DEC, the 21,575-acre St. Lawrence Rock Ridge planning unit is located in southwestern St. Lawrence County. The unit extends through the towns of DeKalb, Depeyster, Edwards, Fowler, Gouverneur, Hammond, Hermon, Macomb, Pitcairn, and Rossie, and in the northeastern Lewis County town of Diana.

The unit also consists of 15 State Forests including Beaver Creek, Bonner Lake, California Road, Cold Spring Brook, Fire-Fall, Greenwood Creek, Hickory Lake, Lonesome Bay, Pleasant Lake, South Hammond, Stammer Creek, Toothaker Creek, Trout Lake, Wolf Lake, and Yellow Lake. There are also nine detached Forest Preserve parcels.

The draft of the Unit Management Plan for the ridge proposes several new recreational features, including seven hiking trails, six lean-tos, five campsites, four informational kiosks, and new and improved trails for the Motorized Access Program for People with Disabilities. The plan also focuses on increased invasive species management and continued sustainable forest management throughout the unit.

A virtual presentation and a complete copy of the draft UMP are available on the DEC website. An online survey to accept public comments will be available until April 30. Comments can also be mailed to Tony Sparacino at the Forester, DEC Potsdam Sub-Office located at 190 Outer Main Street in Suite 103 in Potsdam.