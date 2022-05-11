ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers responded to a brush fire that occurred in Forestport on May 1.

According to DEC, Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Ranger McCartney responded to a brush fire near Round Lake Road in the town of Forestport around 5:45 p.m. on May 1. However, by 8:20 p.m. the fire was put into patrol status.

The fire was declared out by May 4 but had burned approximately nine acres of private land in the meantime. The New York statewide brush burn ban will remain in effect through May 14. More information can be found on the DEC website.