DEC builds accessible observation tower at Ashland Flats Wildlife Management Area

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Improvements have been completed at the Ashland Flats Wildlife Management Area in Jefferson County.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that it has completed several improvement projects at the WMA located in the towns of Lyme and Cape Vincent. One of which includes the construction of an observation tower.

According to the DEC, this tower is fully accessible and now has a designated accessible parking area and educational signs.

“Outdoor enthusiasts will have enhanced wildlife viewing and birdwatching opportunities from this new, accessible observation tower,” DEC Region 6 Regional Director Randall C. Young said in a press release. “Visitors should bring their binoculars and cameras to Ashland Flats for added enjoyment. Several rare species of birds can be seen here during the breeding season and the winter.”

The tower at the Ashland Flats WMA was funded through the New York State Environmental Protection Fund and Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration monies.

The Ashland Flats Wildlife Management Area consists primarily of large grassland fields, wetland impoundments, shrubland, and forested wetlands. It is also known to be a popular destination for hunters. More information on the WMA can be found on the DEC website.