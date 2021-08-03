DEC busts party in Canton, one arrested for criminal mischief

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Department of Conservation forest ranger responded to a call regarding a party on state land on July 30.

Forest Ranger Shea responded to the Upper/Lower Lake Wilderness Management Area in Canton after a party was reported. The report was also connected to an ongoing criminal mischief investigation from June 21.

Ranger Shae witnessed a pick up truck breaking the chain that locked the gate to the area that was in place to restrict access. About 50 partygoers were found in the area behind the broken gate. Upon the rangers arrival the party quickly dispersed and the area was cleaned up.

A 20-year-old male was taken into custody on a criminal mischief charge and transported to State Police Canton for processing.

Forest Ranger Benzel, New York State Police, and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the enforcement.