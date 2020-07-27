DEC celebrates 30th Anniversary of American with Disabilities Act with statewide improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation commemorated the 30th anniversary of the ADA with accessibility improvements; including projects in the North Country.

Enacted on July 26, 1990, the American with Disability Act prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities. It was marked as the first law guaranteeing equal rights to people with disabilities.

In the North Country, Cranberry Lake in St. Lawrence County, two new accessible parking spaces were completed allowing for easier boat launch access. The Cranberry Lake Campground also features accessible restrooms, shower houses, and a fishing pier.

Throughout the past three decades, the DEC has addressed inclusion through access programs and services.

This includes:

Discounted New York State Access Pass,

Motorized Access Program for People with Disabilities

Special hunting and fishing permits

Allowance of service animals at all DEC sites

“The outdoors are for everyone to enjoy,” said DEC Commissioner Seggos. “While we’ve made great strides in accessibility in the last three decades, there is more work to be done. For us, it’s not just about being in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, we want to continue leading as an example for states around the country to follow.”

According to Seggos, these projects renewed the department’s commitment to helping all fully participate in their services, facilities and programs.

For a full list of accessible recreation destinations across New York State, visit the DEC website.

