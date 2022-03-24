WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winter recreation is coming to an end.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6 announced on March 24 that is had closed all mud gates to snowmobile trails and season access roads in Jefferson, Lewis and Northern Herkimer counties.

This applies to all trails and gates on Forest Preserve, State Forest and Conservation Easement lands and is due to muddy conditions.

According to the DEC, motor vehicle use during the spring mud season damages roads, resulting in road opening delays.

Closures were effective immediately on March 24. The DEC will reopen roads once they are dry enough to safely handle motor vehicle traffic and maintenance is completed.