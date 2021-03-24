DEC closes North Country seasonal access roads due to ‘mud season’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Certain trails and seasonal access roads have been closed in the North Country due to muddy conditions.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Region Six is closing all mud gates to snowmobile trails and seasonal access roads due to the spring thaw. These closures are on all Forest Preserve, State Forest and Conservation Easement lands in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Oneida counties.

According to the DEC, these closures occur as motor vehicle use during the spring mud season damages roads, sometimes resulting in road opening delays.

The DEC plans to reopen the roads once they become dry enough to safely handle motor vehicle traffic and when maintenance is completed.

DEC Region Six began closing these roads and gates on Monday, March 22, and expects all gates to be closed by Friday, March 26, 2021.