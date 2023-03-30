(WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced seasonal closures for Region 6.

Region 6 is comprised of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Oneida counties.

DEC will be closing all gates to snowmobile trails and mud gates on seasonal access roads on Forest Preserve, State Forest and Conservation Easement lands due to spring thaw and muddy conditions.

Closures will begin on Friday, March 31.

DEC says that motor vehicle usage during the spring mud season damages roads, resulting in road opening delays. DEC will reopen the roads once they are dry enough to safely handle motor vehicle traffic and necessary maintenance is completed.