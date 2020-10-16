DEC Commissioner releases statement following death of WE ACT Deputy Director

Cecil Corbin-Mark from WE ACT

NEW YORK (WWWTI) — The DEC Commissioner has released a statement following the recent passing of WE ACT for Environmental Justice Deputy Director Cecil Corbin-Mark.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos released the following statements:

All of us at DEC are devastated to learn of the tragic loss of Cecil Corbin-Mark from WE ACT. A true champion for underserved communities everywhere, Cecil was a passionate and tireless advocate for the environment, justice, and equality. Cecil lived his life with purpose and earned the respect and admiration of those who worked with him to help shape New York’s environmental policies. From his efforts collaborating with our environmental justice staff on policy initiatives and capacity building grants, dedicating himself as a member of the Climate Justice Working Group, guiding us with thoughtful insights on so many issues, and his work to make New York State a better place for all, DEC celebrates Cecil’s legacy which will be felt for generations.

Statement from New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos on the Passing of Cecil Corbin-Mark

WE ACT for Environmental Justice is an organization in the United States that focuses on issues environmental racism.

WE ACT announced on October 16 that Cecil Corbin-Mark passed away unexpectedly after suffering from a stroke.

