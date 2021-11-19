DEC completes new ADA-compliant fishing access site in Lewis County

DENMARK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new accessible fishing access site is now open in Lewis County.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has completed the Black River at Deer River Fishing Access Site in the town of Denmark.

The development of this site now provider anglers with access to public fishing on .35 miles of the south bank of the Deer River and .66 miles on the north bank of the Black River.

According to the DEC, this fishing site is fully Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant. Improvements include a gravel parking area with ADA-compliant accessible parking spaces and an accessible single-lane gravel boat launch near the confluence of the Deer and Black rivers.

The parking lot includes one standard space and a space for vehicles with trailers. Additionally, a three-vehicle parking area near the confluence can be used for launching car-top vessels and there are ten parking spaces for vehicles with trailers.

“This newly constructed Black River at Deer River Fishing Access Site provides anglers with access to a 10-mile stretch of the Black River between Castorland and Carthage. Anglers will also have easy access to the Deer River,” DEC Region 6 Director Randall C. Young said in a press release.

Popular gamefish species found near this site on the Black River include Smallmouth Bass, Walleye, Northern Pike, and Chain Pickerel.

This project totaled $75,000 and was funded by Marks Farms Natural Resources Damages settlement funds stemming from an enforcement action after a manure spill in the river in 2005.