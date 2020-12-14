DEC Conservation Partnership Program Grants to support 7 North Country land trusts

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has announced their Conservation Partnership Program Grants for land trusts across the state.
New York DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on December 11 that funding from Conservation Partnership Program grants will support 50 land trusts across the state; with seven residing in the North Country. Some of these include Indian Lakes Conservatory, Thousand Islands Land Trust and Tug Hill Tomorrow.
The total of $2.2 million in funding will help to protect open spaces, improve water quality and support local economies.
Additionally Commissioner Seggos announced that the New York Environmental Protection fund also provided 69 additional grants, with a total of $2.6 million in private and local funding to support projects.
According to the DEC, both avenues of fundings will address the states climate change resilience and contribute to climate solutions by storing carbon.
Commissioner Seggos commented on the importance of these grants for New York land trusts.
Over the last year, New Yorkers young and old have been exploring the outdoors in record numbers,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Land trusts across the state help to preserve and manage some of the special, natural places that the public has come to love. The grants announced today support forest management, conservation agriculture, coastal and wetlands restoration, and other activities that are essential to help address climate change and preserve the ecosystems we depend on. We commend the Land Trust Alliance for administering this important program.”
The following grants were awarded on December 11, 2020 to land trusts across New York State.
North Country:
- Adirondack Land Trust: Capacity Grants $51,754
- Champlain Area Trails: Capacity Grant $28,500; Transaction Grant $34,725
- Indian River Lakes Conservancy: Capacity Grant $37,500
- Lake Placid Land Conservancy: Capacity Grants $25,000
- Northeast Wilderness Trust: Catalyst Grant $40,000; Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $12,000
- Thousand Islands Land Trust: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $50,000; Transaction Grant $36,980
- Tug Hill Tomorrow: Land Trust Capacity Grant $23,830; Transaction Grant $11,360
Central New York/Mohawk Valley:
- Cazenovia Preservation Foundation: Capacity Grants $42,450
- Central New York Land Trust: Professional Development Grant $80,000
- Otsego Land Trust: Professional Development Grant $48,000
Western New York/ Finger Lakes/ Southern Tier:
- Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust: Capacity Grant $18,750
- Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy: Transaction Grant $40,000
- Finger Lakes Land Trust: Transaction Grant $19,000
- Genesee Land Trust: Capacity Grant $35,000; Transaction Grant $24,580
- Grassroots Gardens WNY: Capacity Grants $56,063
- The Nature Sanctuary Society of Western New York: Capacity Grant $25,000
- Western New York Land Conservancy: Transaction Grant $50,000
Capital District:
- Agricultural Stewardship Association: Capacity Grant $28,900; Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $50,000
- American Farmland Trust: Catalyst Grant $40,000
- Battenkill Conservancy: Capacity Grant $30,000
- Capital Roots: Transaction Grant $18,000
- Columbia Land Conservancy: Catalyst Grant $74,600
- Grassland Bird Trust: Capacity Grant $30,000
- Greene Land Trust: Capacity Grant $29,300
- Huyck Preserve and Biological Resource Station: Capacity Grant $32,975; Transaction Grant $11,100
- Lake George Land Conservancy: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $23,300
- Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy: Professional Development Grant $33,710
- The Nature Conservancy: Catalyst Grant $60,000
- Northeastern Cave Conservancy: Transaction Grant $3,161
- Rensselaer Land Trust: Professional Development Grant $60,000; Transaction Grant $23,000
- Rensselaer Plateau Alliance: Transaction Grant $47,700
- Saratoga PLAN: Capacity Grant $36,000; Transaction Grant $16,200
Mid-Hudson:
- Dutchess Land Conservancy: Professional Development Grant $100,000
- Friends of the Great Swamp (FrOGS): Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $22,500
- Hudson Highlands Land Trust: Catalyst Grant $50,000
- Kingston Land Trust: Transaction Grants $54,994
- Mianus River Gorge Preserve: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $38,500
- Mohonk Preserve: Capacity Grant $14,000; Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $40,000
- Open Space Institute: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $40,000
- Orange County Land Trust: Catalyst Grant $35,000
- Pound Ridge Land Conservancy: Capacity Grant $30,000; Transaction Grant $18,800
- Scenic Hudson Land Trust: Catalyst Grant $60,000
- Wallkill Valley Land Trust: Capacity Grant $12,000; Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $19,500
- Westchester Land Trust: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $38,000; Transaction Grant $24,000
- Winnakee Land Trust: Capacity Grant $30,000
- Woodstock Land Conservancy: Capacity Grant $9,350
New York City:
- Green Guerillas: Capacity Grant $24,418
Long Island:
- HL Ferguson Museum: Catalyst Grant: $32,000
- North Shore Land Alliance: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $40,000
- Peconic Land Trust: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $34,500; Transaction Grant $44,000
The DEC stated that since the Conservation Partnership Program’s inception in 2002, 997 grants have been awarded to 91 land trusts. Funding has totaled to $21.7 million.
Full funding descriptions and breakdowns can be found on the Department of Environmental Conservation website.
