DEC Conservation Partnership Program Grants to support 7 North Country land trusts

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has announced their Conservation Partnership Program Grants for land trusts across the state.

New York DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on December 11 that funding from Conservation Partnership Program grants will support 50 land trusts across the state; with seven residing in the North Country. Some of these include Indian Lakes Conservatory, Thousand Islands Land Trust and Tug Hill Tomorrow.

The total of $2.2 million in funding will help to protect open spaces, improve water quality and support local economies.

Additionally Commissioner Seggos announced that the New York Environmental Protection fund also provided 69 additional grants, with a total of $2.6 million in private and local funding to support projects.

According to the DEC, both avenues of fundings will address the states climate change resilience and contribute to climate solutions by storing carbon.

Commissioner Seggos commented on the importance of these grants for New York land trusts.

Over the last year, New Yorkers young and old have been exploring the outdoors in record numbers,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Land trusts across the state help to preserve and manage some of the special, natural places that the public has come to love. The grants announced today support forest management, conservation agriculture, coastal and wetlands restoration, and other activities that are essential to help address climate change and preserve the ecosystems we depend on. We commend the Land Trust Alliance for administering this important program.”

The following grants were awarded on December 11, 2020 to land trusts across New York State.

North Country:

Adirondack Land Trust: Capacity Grants $51,754

Champlain Area Trails: Capacity Grant $28,500; Transaction Grant $34,725

Indian River Lakes Conservancy: Capacity Grant $37,500

Lake Placid Land Conservancy: Capacity Grants $25,000

Northeast Wilderness Trust: Catalyst Grant $40,000; Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $12,000

Thousand Islands Land Trust: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $50,000; Transaction Grant $36,980

Tug Hill Tomorrow: Land Trust Capacity Grant $23,830; Transaction Grant $11,360

Central New York/Mohawk Valley:

Cazenovia Preservation Foundation: Capacity Grants $42,450

Central New York Land Trust: Professional Development Grant $80,000

Otsego Land Trust: Professional Development Grant $48,000

Western New York/ Finger Lakes/ Southern Tier:

Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust: Capacity Grant $18,750

Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy: Transaction Grant $40,000

Finger Lakes Land Trust: Transaction Grant $19,000

Genesee Land Trust: Capacity Grant $35,000; Transaction Grant $24,580

Grassroots Gardens WNY: Capacity Grants $56,063

The Nature Sanctuary Society of Western New York: Capacity Grant $25,000

Western New York Land Conservancy: Transaction Grant $50,000

Capital District:

Agricultural Stewardship Association: Capacity Grant $28,900; Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $50,000

American Farmland Trust: Catalyst Grant $40,000

Battenkill Conservancy: Capacity Grant $30,000

Capital Roots: Transaction Grant $18,000

Columbia Land Conservancy: Catalyst Grant $74,600

Grassland Bird Trust: Capacity Grant $30,000

Greene Land Trust: Capacity Grant $29,300

Huyck Preserve and Biological Resource Station: Capacity Grant $32,975; Transaction Grant $11,100

Lake George Land Conservancy: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $23,300

Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy: Professional Development Grant $33,710

The Nature Conservancy: Catalyst Grant $60,000

Northeastern Cave Conservancy: Transaction Grant $3,161

Rensselaer Land Trust: Professional Development Grant $60,000; Transaction Grant $23,000

Rensselaer Plateau Alliance: Transaction Grant $47,700

Saratoga PLAN: Capacity Grant $36,000; Transaction Grant $16,200

Mid-Hudson:

Dutchess Land Conservancy: Professional Development Grant $100,000

Friends of the Great Swamp (FrOGS): Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $22,500

Hudson Highlands Land Trust: Catalyst Grant $50,000

Kingston Land Trust: Transaction Grants $54,994

Mianus River Gorge Preserve: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $38,500

Mohonk Preserve: Capacity Grant $14,000; Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $40,000

Open Space Institute: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $40,000

Orange County Land Trust: Catalyst Grant $35,000

Pound Ridge Land Conservancy: Capacity Grant $30,000; Transaction Grant $18,800

Scenic Hudson Land Trust: Catalyst Grant $60,000

Wallkill Valley Land Trust: Capacity Grant $12,000; Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $19,500

Westchester Land Trust: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $38,000; Transaction Grant $24,000

Winnakee Land Trust: Capacity Grant $30,000

Woodstock Land Conservancy: Capacity Grant $9,350

New York City:

Green Guerillas: Capacity Grant $24,418

Long Island:

HL Ferguson Museum: Catalyst Grant: $32,000

North Shore Land Alliance: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $40,000

Peconic Land Trust: Stewardship & Resource Management Grant $34,500; Transaction Grant $44,000

The DEC stated that since the Conservation Partnership Program’s inception in 2002, 997 grants have been awarded to 91 land trusts. Funding has totaled to $21.7 million.

Full funding descriptions and breakdowns can be found on the Department of Environmental Conservation website.

