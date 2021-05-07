DEC developing draft recreation management plan for land in St. Lawrence County, seeking input

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public input to develop a draft recreational management plan for land in St. Lawrence County.

This is being specifically developed for the Western Lassiter Tracts, comprised of two privately owned conservation easements, the Beers Lot and Pine Hill conservation easements, in the town of Edwards, New York. These easements encompass approximately 2,200 acres of land in St. Lawrence County.

According to the DEC the land contains commercially managed forestland, primarily northern hardwood forest and multiple small streams and wetlands.

The Pine Hill conservation easement shared approximately 900 feet of boundary with State Forest Preserve lands. There is currently no legal access to the easement.

The Beers Lot conservation easement is separated from the 98-acres Bonner Lake State Forest by the River Road in Edwards. Members of the Public can currently access the easement through non-motorized methods from the River Road.

The DEC confirmed that it owns rights to maintain roads and trails for motorized use on the property, permit public hunting, fishing, trapping, camping, paddling, cross-country skiing, and horseback riding. Specific facilities and recreation opportunities will be identified in the RMP.

The DEC is encouraging the public to submit suggestions and comments related to the development of the Western Lassiter Tracts RMP to: Peter D’Luhosch; Environmental Program Specialist, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, 190 Outer Main St. Suite 103, Potsdam, NY 13676, or to r6.ump@dec.ny.gov by June 30, 2021.

A draft of the Western Lassiter Tracts Recreational Management Plan will be released by the DEC for public comment upon completion.