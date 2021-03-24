DEC finalizes new trout stream regulations, to take effect April 1

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New trout regulations have been finalized in New York State and will take effect beginning next month.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the finalization of its new trout stream regulations on Wednesday. These regulations aim to improve the management of inland trout streams across the state.

According to the DEC, the new regulations support the objectives objectives of the five management categories of DEC’s Trout Stream Management Plan and allow for year-round fishing.

“These newly finalized trout stream regulations will help DEC implement our ongoing approach to trout stream management, which is based in science and developed transparently with public input,” stated Commissioner Seggos. “These regulations not only extend fishing opportunities, but also balance the desires of New York State’s diverse trout stream anglers with our responsibility to manage these resources to their fullest ecological and recreational potential.”

As confirmed by the DEC, the new regulations are listed below:

Daily creel limit of five trout per day with no more than two longer than 12 inches statewide and for reaches categorized as Wild or Stockedin effect from April 1 through October 15

Daily creel limit of three trout per day with no more than one longer than 12 inches for reaches designated as Wild-Qualityor Stocked-Extended in effect from April 1 through October 15

Daily creel limit of one trout per day, any size, for reaches designated as Wild-Premierin effect from April 1 through October 15

Creation of a statewide catch-and-release trout season in effect from October 16 to March 31. During this period anglers are restricted to artificial lures only and must promptly release all trout caught.

On Wednesday the DEC also launched a new interactive Trout Stream Fishing Map to provide New York State anglers with information on how and where to find specific trout angling opportunities. This map is considered a “one-stop-shop” for information about stocking, fishing access, season dates, and regulations on the DECinfo Locator.

All Wild-Quality, Wild-Premier, Stocked, and Stocked-Extended reaches are mapped.

Another new component for the 2021 freshwater fishing season is the DEC’s annual fishing regulations guide. According to the DEC, the guide contains solely a summary of laws and regulations, omitting ads and articles.

The new trout stream regulations will take effect on April 1, 2021.