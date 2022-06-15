WANAKENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry is set to host this year’s New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger Training Academy.

This prestigious training will take place at SUNY ESF’s Ranger School and Newcomb campus which is located in the Adirondack Park.

The incoming 40 recruits will spend 11 weeks at the Ranger School in Wanakena and 16 weeks at the College’s Newcomb campus. During the six-month training, recruits will be prepared for careers in the Division of Forest Protection.

Forest Ranger duties focus on the public use of DEC-administered state lands and easements. Duties range from patrolling state properties to conducting search and rescue operations and fighting wildland fires on undeveloped lands across New York.

According to SUNY ESF, this will be the first time the Forest Ranger Academy has been based in the Adirondacks.

“Forest Ranger Academy recruits will have an unparalleled practical training landscape in the Adirondacks, and we hope to host it for many years to come. This is also an exciting opportunity for our local communities in the region, whose economies will be positively impacted by the Academy’s presence,” ESF President Joanie Mahoney said in a press release. “Like ESF, the DEC has a mission for managing and protecting our state’s natural resources, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos added that this partnership will help train recruits for working in Adirondack environments.

“DEC’s partnership with SUNY ESF enables New York Forest Rangers to utilize thousands of acres of land in the Adirondacks to train and prepare Ranger recruits for graduation,” Commissioner Seggos noted. “Thanks in part to this partnership with SUNY ESF, dozens of new well-trained Rangers will be deployed statewide to bolster ongoing efforts to assist New Yorkers and protect our natural resources.”

The 2022 New York State DEC Forest Ranger Training Academy kicked off during the week of June 13 in St. Lawrence County.