ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Forest Rangers from Department of Environmental Conservation regions five and six gathered at Toothaker Creek State Forest on May 12 to train.

According to the DEC, 15 rangers attended the training which was part two of their annual operations-level technical rope rescue refresher training. The rangers trained to improve proficiency in the use of Dual Capability Two-Tension Rope Systems and the Pike and Pivot technique to perform a vertical litter hoist without the use of a high-directional anchor.

The system is used to efficiently negotiate the edge transition when performing vertical rope rescue operations. More information can be found on the DEC website.