ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers helped locate a runaway teen on December 27.

According to a press release from the DEC, Forest Ranger McCartney overheard a radio call for a search for a 14-year-old who had run away from her parents and into the woods. As a result, Rangers McCartney and Bills responded to help the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department in the town of Forestport.

Around 3:57 p.m., Ranger McCartney found the subject and walked her out of the woods to a waiting ambulance for further medical assistance. New York State Park Police and New York State Police (NYSP) assisted in this response.