DEC Forest Rangers rescue 85-year-old woman from St. Lawrence County woods

FINE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recent wilderness search led to the rescue of a local resident.

On June 16, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Dispatch in Ray Brook received a call from State Police requesting Forest Ranger assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old woman.

The woman was reported missing from Star Lake after a friend saw her enter the woods riding her four-wheeler to check the trails on her property off the Oswegatchie trail road.

The woman’s friend then called for help when she didn’t return.

DEC Forest Rangers and search crews responded to the area and located the woman’s four-wheeler, and quickly found the missing subject.

After receiving the call at nearly 8:30 p.m., DEC Forest Rangers and New York State Police evacuated the woman over four hours later by ATV.

The individual was then transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.