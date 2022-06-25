ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers continued their basic training in St. Lawrence County throughout June.

According to DEC, the 23rd Basic School for Forest Rangers was hosted at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry’s Ranger School campus in Wanakena. This year was the first time the location was used for training after DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the 2022 academies last June. At that time, Commissioner Seggos highlighted the importance of the academies and how it will strengthen the DEC’s workforce.

“DEC’s Forest Rangers and ECOs serve on the frontlines protecting New York’s environment, natural resources, and our communities and I am thrilled to announce these new academies as we continue our efforts to cultivate the next generation of our police forces,” Commissioner Seggos said.

Training ranges from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and emissions violations. It also focuses on duties that prioritize the use of DEC-administered State Lands and easements. This can range from patrolling State properties to conducting search and rescue operations to fighting wildland fires.

Rangers from the Division of Forest Protection attended the school and received 35 hours of Wilderness First Responder Training. Upon graduation, recruits will be assigned to patrol public lands across the state.