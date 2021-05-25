DEC: Hinckley Reservoir Day Use Area closed to swimming

COLD BROOK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Swimming is currently prohibited at specific areas at the Hinckley Reservoir in Herkimer County.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6 announced on May 24 that the Hinckley Reservoir Day Use Area is currently closed to swimming.

The DEC confirmed that swimming is not allowed due to the unavailability of lifeguards.

However, beginning Saturday, May 29, the area will be open for reservations and the beach will remain open to visitors.

According to the DEC, permitted recreation opportunities at Hinckley include picnicking, paddling and the use of beach.

DEC is accepting reservations for day use of the pavilion by calling 315-866-6330.