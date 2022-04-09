NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking candidates to fill available employment opportunities for the summer recreational season.

DEC operates 52 public campgrounds and five day-use areas throughout the Adirondack and Catskill Parks. The department hires more than 500 seasonal employees to provide a variety of services throughout the summer season.

All levels of experience and skillsets are needed, ranging from supervisors, lifeguards, security, maintenance, cleaning staff and booth workers. Some positions start as early as May, but varying start dates can be accommodated based on school and work schedules.

People at least 16 years old interested in summer lifeguarding positions at DEC facilities must complete the waterfront lifeguard course to be considered for employment and a no-cost waterfront lifeguard course will be offered April 19 – 22, in Gloversville, Fulton County. The free lifeguard course includes certification in required lifeguarding and waterfront skills, CPR/AED for professional rescuers and first aid.

All applicants for seasonal summer employment must be willing to work weekends and holidays. More information is available on DEC’s website.