LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will be celebrating ‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day’ in Lowville on June 11.

The purpose of the day is to bring people of all abilities, ages, identities, and backgrounds together for fun, healthful activities to highlight inclusivity on public lands. As part of the effort, several free family activities will be available at the Lowville Forestry Demonstration Area from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 11.

Specifically, families will be able to access the trail and fishing at a pier, use accessible equipment to participate in archery, watch camping and campfire cooking demonstrations, use fishing equipment, take a nature walk, story bool walk and listen to a water safety talk. Although equipment will be provided for archery and fishing attendees are still encouraged to bring their own fishing poles and equipment for personal use.

Friends of Otter Creek Horse Trail volunteer group will be present at the event helping the DEC host visitors. The group dedicates its time to supervising the Otter Creek Horse Trail system in Lewis County. Their goals include working with the government, businesses, and users to ensure that people who use the trail system enjoy their experience responsibly and safely and appreciate the value of the trails to the area.

The Lowville Forestry Demonstration Area is located at 7327 State Route 812 in Lowville. A complete schedule and list of events happening across the state in honor of the day can be found on the DEC website.